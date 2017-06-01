Amazon In-App Purchase Refund: How to Get Yours

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is offering refunds for in-app purchases. The Amazon in-app purchase refund is the result of a ruling in a case with the Federal Trade Commission.

Source: Shutterstock

Here is what you need to know about the Amazon in-app purchase refund.

The refund is for users that had children under the age of 18 buy digital goods through apps without their permission.

This includes unauthorized purchases that were made by children from November 2011 to May 2016.

Amazon.com, Inc. is sending out emails to those that may have had their funds spent on in-app purchases without their permission.

The email that is being sent out will include a link to the Amazon in-app purchase refund offer.

Those affected by the issue can also go to Amazon’s official webpage for the refund offer.

Customers that feel they may be included in the refund can also sign into their account and head to Message Center and Important Messages for more information.

The Amazon in-app purchase refund offer will be taking applications until May 28, 2018.

Once a person has applied to have a refund for in-app purchases made by children, it will be reviewed by the online retailer.

If Amazon approves the application for a refund to in-app purchases, the amount charged will be added back to the customer’s account.

Amazon.com, Inc. may also chose to contact customers and get additional information from them concerning the charges to their accounts.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Amazon in-app purchase refund.