Trump pulls U.S. from Paris climate agreement; Tesla at risk? >>> READ MORE
Home > Market Insight, Financial Articles > Gadgets, Smartphones & Tech >

Amazon In-App Purchase Refund: How to Get Yours

The refund is available until May 28, 2018

  |  By William White, InvestorPlace Writer
   

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is offering refunds for in-app purchases. The Amazon in-app purchase refund is the result of a ruling in a case with the Federal Trade Commission.

Amazon In-App Purchase Refund: How to Get Yours
Source: Shutterstock

Here is what you need to know about the Amazon in-app purchase refund.

  • The refund is for users that had children under the age of 18 buy digital goods through apps without their permission.
  • This includes unauthorized purchases that were made by children from November 2011 to May 2016.
  • Amazon.com, Inc. is sending out emails to those that may have had their funds spent on in-app purchases without their permission.
  • The email that is being sent out will include a link to the Amazon in-app purchase refund offer.
  • Those affected by the issue can also go to Amazon’s official webpage for the refund offer.
  • Customers that feel they may be included in the refund can also sign into their account and head to Message Center and Important Messages for more information.
  • The Amazon in-app purchase refund offer will be taking applications until May 28, 2018.
  • Once a person has applied to have a refund for in-app purchases made by children, it will be reviewed by the online retailer.
  • If Amazon approves the application for a refund to in-app purchases, the amount charged will be added back to the customer’s account.
  • Amazon.com, Inc. may also chose to contact customers and get additional information from them concerning the charges to their accounts.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Amazon in-app purchase refund.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, http://investorplace.com/2017/06/amazon-in-app-purchase-refund-amzn/.

©2017 InvestorPlace Media, LLC