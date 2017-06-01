Amazon In-App Purchase Refund: How to Get Yours

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is offering refunds for in-app purchases. The Amazon in-app purchase refund is the result of a ruling in a case with the Federal Trade Commission.
Here is what you need to know about the Amazon in-app purchase refund.
- The refund is for users that had children under the age of 18 buy digital goods through apps without their permission.
- This includes unauthorized purchases that were made by children from November 2011 to May 2016.
- Amazon.com, Inc. is sending out emails to those that may have had their funds spent on in-app purchases without their permission.
- The email that is being sent out will include a link to the Amazon in-app purchase refund offer.
- Those affected by the issue can also go to Amazon’s official webpage for the refund offer.
- Customers that feel they may be included in the refund can also sign into their account and head to Message Center and Important Messages for more information.
- The Amazon in-app purchase refund offer will be taking applications until May 28, 2018.
- Once a person has applied to have a refund for in-app purchases made by children, it will be reviewed by the online retailer.
- If Amazon approves the application for a refund to in-app purchases, the amount charged will be added back to the customer’s account.
- Amazon.com, Inc. may also chose to contact customers and get additional information from them concerning the charges to their accounts.
You can follow this link to learn more about the Amazon in-app purchase refund.