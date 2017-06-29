Amazon Prime Day 2017: 10 Things to Know About the July 11 Deals

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is getting ready to offer customers loads of deals when its holds Amazon Prime Day next month.

Here’s a few things to know about Amazon Prime Day.

Prime Day is a yearly event –going on three years now– held by the online retailer that offers exclusive deals to Prime members.

The special day includes two major types of deals for Prime customers to get their hands on: Spotlight and Lightning Deals.

Spotlight Deals are for some of the retailer’s most sought-after items and are available until the stock runs out.

Lightning Deals have incredibly limited stock and are only around for a short period of time, but a new one starts roughly every five minutes.

While Prime Day officially starts on July 11, customers can find deals as early as 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 10.

Prime members can also see a list of the upcoming deals before the launch starting on July 9.

Members of Amazon Prime that have access to an Alexa device can use the virtual assistant to help them shop on Prime Day.

There will also be special deals for members of Prime Now on July 11.

Amazon will also be offering exclusive deals to Prime members leading up to Prime Day.

The special offers leading up to Prime day include deals on Kindle Unlimited, Audible, Amazon Music Unlimited, Everyday Essentials and Prime Video.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.