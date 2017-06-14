Amazon Prime to Reward Customers Who Pay With Debit Cards

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) announced that Amazon Prime users have a new perk they can take advantage of.

The e-commerce giant’s Prime members tend to spend more money, but they often use their credit card to do so. Amazon is hoping its users will switch over to their debit cards and use real money rather than credit.

As an incentive, Prime subscribers will get a 2% discount on all purchases as long as they upload the money they plan on using for purchases onto their gift card balance. Once they reload it, the discount will apply automatically for any purchase.

Naturally, you have to join Amazon Prime before you can access the offer, which will set you back $99 a year. The 2% rewards discount will apply to your account once you offer a US bank account and routing number, a debit card number and a US driver’s license number.

You could potentially save even more money if you sign up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, which offers you 5% cash back on all purchases at Amazon. However, not everyone is qualified to be part of the Signature Card.

Yesterday, users noted that Amazon Prime changed slightly as the e-commerce retailer made a slight change to the logo, simplifying the design and lowering all letters to lowercase figures, and plenty of users criticized the move.

AMZN stock grew 0.4% Wednesday.