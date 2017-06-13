Amazon Prime Logo Gets a (Mini) Makeover

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) has made a change to its Amazon Prime logo, but the changes are subtle.

Source: Amazon

Most were too busy filling up their pantry list to notice what the leading e-commerce retailer in North America was up to, but there is definitely a change abound within the company’s look. The logo of its premium, pay-for service that offers shipping discounts, TV streaming and more looks slightly different.

GeekWire first noted the changes, realizing that the Amazon Prime logo’s typeface and check mark have both been streamlined. The move comes at a time when more and more companies — especially in the tech industry — are trading their fancy designs for more modern, simpler versions of their logos.

The entire Amazon Prime logo is now lowercase, which is a departure from having the “P” in Prime in uppercase lettering. Again, the tech industry is no stranger to using all-lowercase letters to appear more hip or contemporary (artists are shifting towards lowercase lettering).

Social media did not respond kindly to the logo:

“The new Amazon Prime logo looks like a worse poser version of the current Verizon logo. # designrants,” noted @cynthiasaysyo via Twitter.

“Yet another # logo re-design that looks like companies just aren’t even trying anymore # amazonprime,” wrote @nickz.

“ # Amazon # Prime # logo It’s not the typeface, nor the lowercase p—it’s the checkmark’s top-alignmnt that creates # badreadability thus bad # UX,” @quicksiteX tweeted.

AMZN stock fell 1.2% Tuesday.