Amazon Prime Wardrobe to Let Customers Try On Clothes Before They Buy

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) has launched a new service called Amazon Prime Wardrobe that allows you to try on clothes before you buy them.

Source: Amazon

It’s an easy formula that many startups have been trying: you fill your box with three or more items, including clothes, shoes or accessories; then you try on the items at home and you have seven days to decide whether or not you want to keep them; finally, you either keep them and pay for them, or you return them in a box via UPS.

Amazon Prime Wardrobe is the e-commerce retailer’s way of cashing in on a concept that someone else created, while still putting in the effort to make a personalized shopping experience that customers can get behind. One of the pitfalls of buying online clothing is not knowing whether or not an item will fit or look good on you, and this initiative addresses such a move.

You can choose from a variety of brands when accessing Amazon Prime Wardrobe — which, naturally, requires a Prime subscription — including Calvin Klein, Levi’s, Adidas, Theory, Timex, Lacoste, and more. Kids and adults can fill up a box with the service without paying any sort of cost up front.

Will you be trying out Amazon Prime Wardrobe anytime soon?

AMZN stock slipped 0.3% during regular trading hours Tuesday.