3 Soon-to-Be Amazon Victims That AREN’T Retail Stocks

These three companies have to watch their backs with AMZN looming

  |  By Luce Emerson, InvestorPlace Contributor
We all know that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is dominating the traditional retail sector. Stalwarts such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) and Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) have gotten hammered this year while Amazon stock is up almost 33% year-to-date.

Beyond the obvious victims of Amazon’s rise to prominence, what other companies are at risk?

Last week, Amazon stole a big piece of Blue Apron’s IPO roadshow thunder by announcing that it is going to acquire Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM). The online grocery strategy is still being tinkered with, but that transaction has had investors taking a pause to consider implications for not only the grocery industry but also others.

High margin ticketing perhaps? How about the quirky handcraft industry? No one is safe, especially these three stocks to sell.

