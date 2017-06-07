Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock Should Be Takeover Bait

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) has risen from the dead under CEO Lisa Su, but it remains a small fry within the semiconductor space. It’s supposed to compete directly against Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) in graphics chips, but Nvidia is worth $85 billion in market capitalization, versus just $10.4 billion for AMD stock. It is supposed to be the most direct competitor to Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) in microprocessors, but Intel is worth nearly $170 billion.

AMD is outgunned no matter where it turns. It only has the financial capacity to place a few bets. And while the new chips it showed off at Computex in Taiwan were impressive, it left unanswered questions about follow-up.

The last time I wrote about AMD stock, I called it “trader” bait. That’s because just as Advanced Micro can go from $2 to $13 on good news, it can also go back down from $13 to $10 on bad news. Those kinds of swings are a trader’s dream, and an investor’s nightmare.

Now it’s time to talk about what kind of trader it is bait for.

Someone Needs to Buy Advanced Micro Devices

It is time for someone else to own AMD.

The much-hyped assault by Advanced Micro against Intel’s gaming chip castle was barely noticeable because AMD lacks the financial capacity to follow up.

Its Radeon graphics technology might work well in clouds, and its Ryzen line might look good in game machines, but AMD lacks the cash to pursue the breakthrough.

A buyer with imagination — and more important, a lot of cash — could.

If Softbank Group Corp (OTCMKTS: SFTBF ) could see $31 billion in value from ARM Holdings, allowing its microprocessor designs to be tweaked before manufacture and controlled by OEMs in distribution, how much is AMD worth?

A Chinese buyer of AMD like Lenovo Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS: LNVGY ) would gain intellectual property, and the engineers who created it, that could make a wholesale assault on Intel possible. A Korean buyer like Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) would get designs to fill its fabrication plants. An American buyer like Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN ) would get the ability to enter new markets.

There are a lot of potential buyers out there.

Moore’s Second Law

What I have long called Moore’s Second Law — the fact that chip equipment costs rise exponentially with their complexity, even while complexity makes their processing cheaper — has forced the semiconductor industry to scale financially, beyond AMD’s capabilities.

