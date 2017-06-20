Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) ARKit Will Lead an AR Revolution

Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality — or VR and AR — are set to see explosive growth over the next five years, according to a new report. And while VR has largely been leading the charge to this point, Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL ) recently announced ARKit platform is predicted to help augmented reality to have the biggest overall impact on the industry, and to experience much higher growth rates than virtual reality — both in consumer and commercial applications.

Source: Apple

Apple Introduces ARKit, IKEA Is Already Onboard

Virtual reality has had several years to establish itself, led by high-profile products like Facebook Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FB ) Oculus Rift headset. There are dozens (if not hundreds) of inexpensive VR headsets on the market now, many of them made of cheap material like cardboard and using a smartphone as the display.

Augmented reality has had a slower start because overlaying virtual objects over top of a live background is more technically challenging. The biggest success in this area to date has been Niantic’s Pokemon Go. However, when AAPL announced ARKit — its new augmented reality platform — at WWDC 2017, it changed the game.

Already, Swedish furniture giant IKEA has signed on to develop an app using ARKit to let customers overlay photo-realistic 3D renders of IKEA products within rooms of their home. By using Apple AR technology, IKEA can use the models it’s already produced for use in its catalogs within the app, saving development time and money while offering customers a futuristic new shopping tool on their iPhone or iPad.

These experiences help to fuel demand for more complex AR requiring use of a headset. Think Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT ) HoloLens or those rumored Apple AR glasses.

IDC Report Predicts Big VR Growth, Even Larger AR Growth

IDC just released a report predicting that over the next five years, virtual reality and augmented reality will experience massive growth. And while VR will continue to hold a lead over AR, it’s AR that will experience the much larger rate of growth during that time: a 172.9% CAGR in AR headsets to 2021 compared to 48.7% for VR headsets.

