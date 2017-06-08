Is Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock Becoming the BlackBerry of China?

During the most recent earnings call, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) CEO Tim Cook glossed over the lagging performance in China. He noted: “We continue to be very enthusiastic about our opportunity in China.”

He ticked off various metrics, such as the double-digit growth for Macs, the Services business and the retail stores. Cook then blamed issues like foreign exchange, the difficulties of year-over-year comparisons and even the sluggish tourism activity in Hong Kong.

And yes, it was enough to temper concerns. Since the earnings report, AAPL stock is up about 10%.

Despite all this, I still think there should be more of a focus on China. Note that revenues for the region — which includes Hong Kong and Taiwan — plunged by 14% in fiscal Q2 to $10.73 billion. It was actually the fifth consecutive quarterly decline. To put things into perspective, the sales were a hefty $16 billion just two years ago.

IDC also provided some ominous data, which should certainly instill discomfort for holders of AAPL stock. During the first quarter, iPhone shipments dropped by a grueling 27% to 9.6 million units, making the company the No. 4 player in the market (with only a 9.2% share).

OK then, so why does China matter — and why could it ultimately weigh on AAPL stock? First of all, the country is just too massive to ignore, with 1.3 billion people. According to the World Bank, China “has been the largest contributor to world growth since the global financial crisis of 2008.”

Basically, the country can move the needle for AAPL stock. Keep in mind that China represents about 20% of Apple’s top line.

The Achilles Heel for AAPL Stock

One of the biggest issues for AAPL is that China’s market is intensely competitive. The company must fight against fierce rivals like Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo and Huawei. They not only have the advantages of understanding how to deal with the nuances of the government but have also been focused on innovation. Oh, and the pricing on the smartphones have generally been much cheaper vs a similar iPhone model.

