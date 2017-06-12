Bruised Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock Can Still Pay You

A sweet tune of late is changing for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). But for AAPL stock investors, preparing to buy bruised shares using Apple’s options markets makes both ample sense and lots of cents at the same time. Let me explain.

Tech is taking it on the chin for a second straight session following Friday’s less-than-comforting bout of collective profit-taking or algo-driven market theatrics. And far from immune, investors are starting to sour on AAPL stock.

Aside from the macro elements of why Apple and other mega-cap tech stocks like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ:GOOGL) are coming under pressure, AAPL stock has been hit with back-to-back downgrades by analysts over the last week.

Following a cut to neutral and $145 price target by Pacific Crest, analysts at Mizuho Securities downgraded Apple shares over the weekend. Both firms appear to be using the same recipe book, stating investor optimism over the upcoming iPhone 8 rollout has been baked into AAPL stock.

The good news, particularly if you’re inclined to believe in the long game for Apple, is that a bruised AAPL stock is starting to look a good deal healthier on the price chart.

Apple Weekly Chart

Less than two weeks ago, I warned that while history may not repeat, it does rhyme often enough. The caution was aimed specifically at AAPL stock’s weekly chart. In our view, similar pattern and price symmetry appeared to set up shares for a corrective move — one which is now underway.

Thus far, shares of Apple have pulled back 8% from its recent high of $156.65. The decline is a healthy and fairly normal corrective move for a stock of Apple’s size. Having said that, a correction of 10% to 15% wouldn’t be uncommon and in this instance, would still maintain the integrity of the weekly uptrend.

