Why Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock Can Still Keep Its Shine ... For Now

HomePod might get the most attention from the Worldwide Developer Developers Conference (WWDC), hosted by Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ). But a closer look at the event will show a few solid takeaways from the event, and more importantly, investors have reasons to get more bullish on AAPL stock.

Source: Apple

HomePod looks like a “me too” product. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) already launched the Amazon Echo and Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) Google Home is a compelling smart speaker.

Yet HomePod will have seven tweeters and run on a powerful, A8 processor. HomePod also has a wealth of data to work on, compared to the Echo. Siri’s machine learning algorithm has data that came from hundreds of millions of iPhone and iPad devices.

Remember that the two companies have very different goals and customers they are each targeting. Apple already makes profits from hardware sales, so HomePod could find success if Apple fans buy the unit. Amazon’s Echo relies on selling goods and encouraging its user to shop on the online store. Furthermore, although Amazon may lose out to HomePod, the two companies are partnering up elsewhere.

Apple TV will support Amazon’s Video app later this year.

AAPL: No iPhone 8 News

Apple made no mention of the iPhone 8, even if it seems possible that the company’s tenth-anniversary device may skip the iPhone 7S versioning. Alternatively, Apple could release both a 7s Plus and 8, if this rumor is true.

On Twitter, drawings surfaced, showing three new designs for the latest device. If the leak has any validity, the iPhone 8 will have a 5.8-inch screen, a vertically oriented dual lens and stronger material to house the device.

Augmented and Virtual Reality

Apple is not falling behind the trend of developing an AR solution. First, the iMac will get chips made by Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ). The Kaby Lake processors will power the line-up and the 27-inch model will have enough power to handle virtual reality development.

Apple is moving ahead with AR development through the release of ARKit. This kit supports SceneKit, Unity (a game development platform) and the Unreal Engine (a game engine). With the technology natively supported on iOS11, Apple developers could build AR programs that are usable on all iPad and iPhone devices running the newest operating system.

