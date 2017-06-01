Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) Siri Speaker Will Try to Topple the Market

Smart speakers — led by Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Amazon Echo — have rapidly become the smart home hub of choice among consumers. With Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) Google Home making headway and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) showing off Cortana-equipped smart speakers, a Siri speaker from Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) was only a matter of time.

Source: Apple

The device was already expected as a likely debut at WWDC 2017, and now a report says Apple’s take on the smart speaker has entered production.

Siri Speaker Is in Production

Bloomberg is reporting that AAPL’s answer to the Amazon Echo — the so-called Siri speaker — is now in production. Although Apple declined to comment on the story, Bloomberg’s sources say Apple has started manufacturing its smart speaker, along with partner Inventec Corp TWD10 (OTCMKTS: IVCJF ). If that name sounds vaguely familiar, the Taiwanese company was previously tapped by AAPL to make its AirPods wireless earbuds.

Apple’s Smart Speaker to Focus on Audio Performance

The current crop of smart speakers have become the unexpected hub to the smart home, but their supposed primary purpose is a weak point: they don’t sound great. Microsoft was the first to recognize and exploit this opportunity. It has been showing off a Cortana speaker designed by Harman Kardon, the high-end audio company recently acquired by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ).

Apple also seems to be taking this approach. It was previously reported that the Siri speaker, which visually resembles the Mac Pro, would be equipped with up to eight drivers — a woofer and seven tweeters. Google Home has one driver with two passive radiators, while the Amazon Echo has two drivers. Apple has its Beats audio division to draw on for technical expertise, and Bloomberg’s sources claim the Siri Speaker is being positioned to outperform its rivals when it comes to the music listening experience.

“Along with generating virtual surround sound, the speakers being tested are louder and reproduce sound more crisply than rival offerings. Apple has also considered including sensors that measure a room’s acoustics and automatically adjust audio levels during use.”

According to Bloomberg, the one thing AAPL’s Siri speaker will not have is a display, despite the new Amazon Echo Show and previous comments by Apple executives about the usefulness of a display for interacting with smart speakers.

Next Page