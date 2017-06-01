Trump pulls U.S. from Paris climate agreement; Tesla at risk? >>> READ MORE
The 10 Biggest Apple Inc. (AAPL) WWDC Announcements Ever

Ahead of WWDC 2017, it’s time to look back at some of the biggest unveilings

WWDC is Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) annual World Wide Developer Conference. This is the event where some of the company’s most important product announcements have taken place.

While it’s aimed at developers, AAPL has used the opportunity to launch not just new software and services, but also new hardware. WWDC 2017 is just days away and the there are rumors Apple could reveal anything from upgraded new MacBook Pros to an all-new 10.5-inch iPad Pro and even a Siri speaker to take on Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMZN), Echo.

We’ll find out on June 5 what surprises AAPL has in store. In the meantime, to set the stage for what Apple might reveal, here are 10 of the biggest WWDC announcements from prior years.

