Friday Apple Rumors: 2017 iPhone Components Enter Mass Production

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of mass production for iPhone parts. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

iPhone 8 Production: A new rumor claims that mass production of new iPhone components is underway, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, suppliers for AAPL are now starting to mass produce components that will go into its 2017 iPhone devices. The rumor claims that there will be three iPhone models that will come out in 2017. This likely includes updates to the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus line, as well as the iPhone 8. This matches previous rumors about the smartphones.

iOS 11 Wi-Fi: The beta release of iOS 11 makes it much easier to connect to Wi-Fi, 9to5Mac notes. The new update makes it so that users can scan the QR code on the bottom of a router to connect to Wi-Fi. This is possible with just the basic camera app that comes with the mobile operating system. This is because the update adds QR code reading functions to this app. Once a QR code on a router is scanned, a notification will appear to start the process of connecting to the Wi-Fi.

MacBook Teardowns: The teardowns of the new MacBook and MacBook Pro are complete, reports AppleInsider. The teardown of the 2017 MacBook and MacBook Pro laptops have found that they are identical in design to last year’s models. The difference is that Apple has increased the power of the computers with newer components. Also, the 2017 12-inch MacBook uses the second-generation butterfly keyboard that showed up in the 2016 MacBook Pro models.