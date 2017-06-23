Friday Apple Rumors: iMac Pro May Use Server-Grade Processors

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is possible details for the upcoming iMac Pro. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

iMac Pro: A new rumor claims that Apple is going to use server-grade processors for its iMac Pro, reports 9to5Mac. This rumor comes from data found inside the macOS High Sierra beta. The beta includes firmware files that show the device will likely use Intel Corporation’s (NASDAQ: INTC ) LGA3647 socket. This is the socket that the company uses for server processors. Its desktop socket is LGA2066 socket. This means that the iMac Pro may sport much more processing power than the typical desktop.

Job Listings: A new set of job listings hint at the opening of the Apple Park in the near future, AppleInsider notes. The job listings from AAPL are for a supervisor and manager to work at its Visitor Center Caffe. This is the location that the company is setting aside for customers outside of its own employees. The location will also feature a physical retail location for the tech company’s products. It is still unknown exactly when the park will open.

iPhone 8 Leak: A new leak has given the best look yet at what the iPhone 8 will likely look like, reports MacRumors. The leak comes from Benjamin Geskin, who has posted Apple leaks in the past. Geskin has taken a few leaked parts and put them together to create an image of what the final iPhone 8 may look like. This includes a dummy unit, a printed iOS wallpaper and a screen protector. Putting all of these together makes for a dummy unit that passes for a real iPhone 8 in pictures.