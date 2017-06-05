Monday Apple Rumors: AAPL Shows off New iMacs at WWDC 2017

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of new iMac computers being shown off at WWDC 2017. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Source: Apple

iMac Update: Apple has shown off its plans for the iMac line at WWDC 2017, reports 9to5Mac. The refresh to the iMac line was announced during the tech company’s keynote presentation. The update includes new Retina displays. The devices will also be powered by Intel Corporation’s (NASDAQ: INTC ) Kaby Lake processors. There will also be additional storage and memory options. The new refresh is coming to the 4K and 5K iMac computers, as well as the 21.5-inch non-Retina one. The 4K iMac line will start at $1299.

watchOS 4: Apple has announced the next update for its smartwatch operating system, AppleInsider notes. The next version of the operating system is watchOS 4. The update will bring several new features to the devices. One of these new features is a watch face powered by Siri. This will allow owners to scroll through alerts and plans with the digital crown. The update will also include the ability to sync to multiple playlists and more connectivity with gym equipment.

iPhone Repairs: A new pilot program means that iPhone repairs won’t take as long for some customers, reports MacRumors. The new pilot program supplies three repair shops authorized by the company to completely handle repairs at their stores. This includes calibration of the smartphones, which was previously something only AAPL could do. This is possible because the shops now each have one of the tech company’s machines for calibration. The calibration process only takes about 15 minutes.