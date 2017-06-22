Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Launches Second iOS 11 Beta

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new iOS 11 beta. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

iOS 11 Beta: A new beta of iOS 11 is now available to developers, reports BGR. The new beta includes some changes over the previous iOS 11 beta. This includes a new lock screen animation and the ability to turn Control Center on and off in apps. Several other changes have been made to the user interface and other changes in multiple different apps are now live. One change now lets users try out experimental features in Safari while using the new iOS 11 beta.

macOS High Sierra Beta: The second beta of macOS High Sierra is now up for developers, MacRumors notes. The beta can be downloaded by registered developers through the Apple Developer Center. Once installed, new updates can be downloaded from the Mac App Store. The update includes several changes that developers will be able to take advantage of. The differences between this and the first macOS High Sierra beta aren’t yet clear.

iOS 10.3.3 Beta: Apple is now letting developers try out the newest beta of iOS 10.3.3, reports 9to5Mac. While not as exciting as iOS 11, the updates in iOS 10.3.3 are welcome ones. It won’t have any major new features, though. Instead, this update will focus on stabilizing the mobile operating system. It will also be eliminating bugs that have been found in previous versions of the software.