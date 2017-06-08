Thursday Apple Rumors: iOS 11 Will Bring More Privacy to Users

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of more privacy coming in iOS 11. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

iOS 11 Privacy: Apple is making changes in iOS 11 that will let users have more privacy from their apps, reports BGR. This change will make it so that all apps in iOS 11 will have a “While Using the App” option for location tracking. This stops apps from constantly tracking where a person is, even when not in use. Uber is one of the more popular apps that continues to track its users even when it isn’t in use, but this change will put a stop to that.

iOS 11 Screen Effects: There are two new screen effects coming to iMessages in iOS 11, MacRumors notes. The first of the new screen effects is called “Echo.” It will have the messages repeating on a person’s screen over and over again. The second screen effect is “Spotlight.” This effect will cause the device’s screen to darken, expect for a circle of light that will remain around the message. Owners of Apple devices will start being able to use these new screen effects when iOS 11 comes out later this year.

AirPods Pairing: An update to the Apple TV will make pairing AirPods to the set-top box easier, reports 9to5Mac. When tvOS 11 comes out, it will allow AirPods to automatically pair to the TV. This is a feature that is already present in the company’s mobile device and computers. The AirPods look for the same iCloud account when pairing. This feature was discovered in the first developer beta of tvOS 11.