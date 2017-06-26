Monday Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 May Come in All-Black Option

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is another iPhone 8 leak. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Black iPhone 8: A new leak shows what could be an upcoming color option for the iPhone 8, reports BGR. The leak are images of what appear to be a dummy unit of the iPhone 8. The dummy unit in the leaks is made up of stainless steel edges with a glass case. This lines up with previous leaks concerning the smartphone. The difference here is that the dummy unit also has black stainless steel edges. This may mean that this is one of the upcoming color options for the iPhone 8.

iOS 11 Update: Developers are getting an update to the iOS 11 beta update that came out last week, 9to5Mac notes. The update is for the second beta that developers can download. The exact reason for the update is unknown. However, it is known that the update is only being sent out to older devices running the beta. This suggests that there are performance issues with the devices that needed to be addressed before moving on to the next beta release.

iPhone SE India: The first iPhone SE smartphones made with components in India are going on sale, reports AppleInsider. The new devices are being made by Wistron. The rear of the devices include text saying that they were designed in California, but were made in India. Apple moved production of some of its devices to India so that it could comply with local laws and sell its devices in the country.