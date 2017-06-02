Friday Apple Rumors: Possible iPhone 8 Images Leak

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is leaked iPhone 8 images. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

iPhone 8 Leak: Images of what appear to be Apple’s upcoming iPhone 8 are online, reports 9to5Mac. The new images show what may possibly be the next iPhone that the tech company will release. Keeping in line with previous rumors, the device has a dual vertical camera on the back. It also features a TouchID cutout on the rear, which is the subject of controversy surrounding the device. While there is no confirmation that this is a legitimate AAPL device, it does include much of the proper markings for one.

WWDC 2017 Decorations: The first WWDC 2017 decorations are going up, MacRumors notes. Decoration for WWDC 2017 are starting to show up at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose. This will be the location of the event, which is set to start on June 5. Other decorations around the area are also starting to appear to advertise for the event. Rumors claim that AAPL will be showing off some new devices and software updates at WWDC 2017.