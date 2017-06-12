Monday Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 Parts Leak

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of iPhone 8 parts leaking. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

iPhone 8 Parts: Parts for Apple’s upcoming iPhone 8 are leaking online, reports MacRumors. The first parts that claim to be for the iPhone 8 were shared on social media. The parts include the front and rear covers, as well as the rear camera lens. The images show a device with a cutout for a vertical rear camera. The front cover also has very little bezel. These features add up with previous rumors concerning the tech company’s new smartphone for 2017.

Taiwan Store: AAPL is sharing information for its first store in Taiwan, 9to5Mac notes. The tech company says that its first store in Taiwan will be located in the Xinyi District on the first floor and basement of Taipei 101. AAPL CEO Tim Cook talked about the new location in a Tweet can called it Apple Taipei 101. The exact date that the store will open for business is unknown. However rumors claim that it will open for the first time near the end of this month.

iPhone 8 Leak: There are new images showing parts that will allegedly help make the iPhone 8, reports BGR. The new leak shows the pieces that will be used to form the frame of AAPL’s next-generation smartphone. The person behind the leak claims that the parts will be used for mass production of the device’s frame. They also claim that it will have similar dimensions to the iPhone 7, but will feature a much larger screen.