Tuesday Apple Rumors: AAPL’s Meeting on Stopping Leaks Has Leaked

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a meeting on stopping leaks. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Leaks Meeting: A video has shown up that shows a secret meeting for Apple employees on stopping leaks, reports The Outline. The video was leaked and it gives details into the company’s efforts to try and stop leaks. It is a bit ironic that the video has leaked and the tech company surely isn’t happy about it. In the video, employees are told about the company’s efforts to stop leaks. This includes hiring former members of the NSA, FBI and other government organizations in an attempt to stop leaks.

iPhone 8 Case: A new case for the iPhone 8 is being shown off by a casemaker, 9to5Mac notes. The case is made by Olixar and is has also shown off screen protectors for the upcoming smartphone. The new cases that are up for preorder from the casemaker show the expected dimensions of the iPhone 8. Olixar is evidently confident that it knows the final design of the iPhone 8 if it has the cases ready now. The iPhone is will likely be announced during a special event in September.

iPhone 7s Charging: Rumor has it that the iPhone 7s will support wireless charging, reports BGR. According to this rumor, the tech company is going to redesign the iPhone 7s to make this possible. Rather than sticking with the same basic design as the iPhone 7, the 7s will features a glass case with an aluminum chassis. This glass case will allow the wireless charging to take place. The iPhone 8 is also rumored to have a glass case, but will use stainless steel for its chassis.