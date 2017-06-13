Tuesday Apple Rumors: Tim Cook Confirms Self-Driving Car Efforts

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of AAPL working on self-driving tech. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Self-Driving Cars: Apple CEO Tim Cook has finally confirmed some self-driving car rumors, reports BGR. According to Cook, the tech company is working on “autonomous systems.” He told an interviewer that the technology was very important to the company. However, he refused to say what its plans were with this technology and didn’t offer any details about possible future products. The interview took place last week during WWDC 2017.

iOS 10.3.3 Beta: The third version of the iOS 10.3.3 beta is now available to developers, MacRumors notes. The new version of the beta doesn’t appear to change much from the previous two versions. No new features are expected to come with it. Instead, it will mostly just take care of some bugs and glitches on AAPL’s mobile devices. It is also likely that iOS 10.3.3 will be one of the last updates to iOS 10 before iOS 11 comes out later this year.

macOS 10.12.6 Beta: Developers can now download the third version of the macOS 10.12.6 beta, reports 9to5Mac. Just like with the new iOS 10.3.3 beta, there don’t appear to be many changes in the new mac OS 10.12.6 beta. The update is likely going to focus more on fixing bugs and glitches. The minor update comes as Apple prepares to release macOS High Sierra later this year.