Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Starts Manufacturing Siri Speaker

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the Siri speaker. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Siri Speaker: A new report claims that manufacturing of the Siri speaker is underway, reports Bloomberg. This report comes from unnamed insiders close to the matter. They claim that the tech company is preparing the Siri speaker for a launch later this year. The same sources also say that Apple may show the Siri speaker off as soon as WWDC 2017. The Siri smart speaker is likely going to be AAPL’s answer to similar devices from Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ).

WWDC Reveal: A recent rumor claims that Apple will be showing off lots of tech at WWDC 2017, AppleInsider notes. J.P. Morgan analyst Rod Hall claims that it is possible AAPL will show off all of its devices in the works at the event. The analysts says that this means customers may get their first look at the iPhone 8, new iPad tablets, a refresh for the MacBook line, the Siri speaker, and an Apple TV that supports 4K during the event. However, this isn’t likely to happen.

iPhone Jail: A man has been put in jail for refusing to give up his iPhone password, reports 9to5Mac. A Florida judge charged a man with criminal contempt when he refused to give up his password for his iPhone. Police believe that the device may include pictures that show abuse of the man’s daughter. He spent six months in jail for refusing to give up the information. There’s currently debate in the United States over the status of passwords in connection to the Fifth Amendment.