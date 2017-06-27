AT&T Inc. (T) Stock – 3 Reasons to Stay Cautious

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) stock hasn’t had a good go of it so far in 2017. T stock is down more than 10% this year, and that’s about to get worse today thanks to news that Sprint Corp (NYSE: S ) is working on a deal to partner up with Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA ) and Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR ).

AT&T’s losses this year come despite solid gains for the market as a whole, and that’s not necessarily a new phenomenon. AT&T stock actually has declined modestly over the past decade, although including dividends, the shares have performed roughly in line with the S&P 500.

There are reasons to believe that underperformance may continue.

T stock isn’t a complete dud. It’s reasonably cheap, trading at about 13x 2017 analyst EPS estimates. The benefits of its merger with Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX ) are on the way, and AT&T still is digesting its acquisition of DirecTV. Not to mention, it’s a solid income pick thanks to its 5% yield.

But there are real challenges ahead — namely concerns about its place in the telecommunications and media ecosystems. Investors looking for outsized returns should look elsewhere. Here are three reasons why:

Wireless Competition

The most pressing challenge for AT&T is in its wireless business. The U.S. wireless space is starting to resemble the former domestic airline business, with price competition eroding margins across the industry.

Sprint has aggressively priced its plans to take share from industry leader Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ). Its recent offer of one year of free data was described by one analyst as “arguably the most aggressive promotion in the history of the U.S. wireless industry.” Sprint’s pricing, coinciding with similar promotions from T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS ), have allowed both to steal business from Verizon and #2 AT&T.

AT&T, in fact, saw its postpaid subscriber decline in its first quarter. Perhaps a larger concern is that AT&T discontinued revenue guidance, citing “the unpredictability of wireless handset sales”.

That uncertainty has weighed on AT&T stock, and the industry as a whole. VZ stock has performed even worse, declining 14% YTD. A long-awaited merger of Sprint and T-Mobile could help the industry by reducing competition. But in the meantime, there has to be real concern about subscribers and margins in AT&T’s wireless business.

The Time Warner Media Business

The AT&T-Time Warner tie-up makes sense in combining content with AT&T’s various distribution platforms. But it brings its own challenges as well.

Notably, nearly 40% of Time Warner’s 2016 revenue, per its 10-K, came from its “Turner” division. That business, which includes cable networks TBS and TNT, drove more than half of segment-level operating profit as well.But that’s a challenged business at the moment. Stocks like AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AMCX ) and Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA ) have come down sharply due to “cord-cutting” concerns.

