Don’t Sweat AT&T Inc. (T) Stock’s Debt Load Too Much

Telecom giant AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ), owner of DirecTV, has been a polarizing investment because more and more cable customers lately have turn to subscription services like Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) and questions about how the internet should be classified weighed on the sector. However T stock has proven resilient, maintaining its position at the top of the pack and keeping an eye to the future with strategic acquisitions.

While T stock may be the best in class for telecoms, there is some question as to whether or not the company is worth buying — especially considering the massive spending spree it has been on in recent years.

Back in 2014, AT&T bought DirecTV in a $48.5 billion deal, and the firm shelled out $18.2 billion the following year in order to obtain wireless spectrum licenses. Then in 2016, AT&T agreed to spend $85 billion on its acquisition of Time Warner Inc. (NYSE: TWX )

There are quite a few reasons that acquisitions like these are great for AT&T’s business, especially considering the industry’s upheaval in recent years. However, some are still questioning whether or not T stock is bleeding money and how that will affect stockholders.

What About the AT&T Dividend?

One of the major reasons that people buy T stock, especially with the state of the telecom industry, is the firm’s dividend. AT&T offers a 5.1% dividend yield, which investors have come to rely on. The firm has regularly increased its dividend payments each year for the past 30. However, with all the debt the firm has taken on, many are wondering whether or not the firm will be able to maintain such a hefty dividend payment.

This is definitely something to keep an eye on, especially since AT&T’s payout ratio currently stands at 88%. That doesn’t mean the dividend is going away tomorrow, but it defiantly indicates that cash is getting tight.

However, investors should keep in mind that a payout ratio like that is definitely doable for a period of time, and AT&T is expecting its TWX acquisition to make the firm much more profitable, thus raising cash reserves and making dividend payments a little bit less stressful.

Next Page