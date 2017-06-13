7 Autonomous Car Stocks to Buy for Big Future Gains

Remember when the cloud came along? Investors were jumping over each other to get a piece of the action. In some cases, it was hard to know which companies would prevail and which were duds. And while it doesn’t seem like there is another industry unfolding quite like that, that would be the wrong assumption. Autonomous car stocks are seeing big boosts as investors are setting their eyes (and dollars) on self-driving car companies.

Some see self-driving cars as a fad or an industry that will fail to garner regulatory approval. Admittedly, regulations and changing consumers’ minds may be a harder feat than the technology. But it’s a necessary feat we need to (and eventually will) see through.

Why’s that? When answering this very question, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ) — spoiler alert — the first company on our list, had an incredible response:

“Annually, over 1.2 million people die on our roadways. In the US alone, traffic collisions kill over 35,000 people a year—the equivalent of a 737 airplane falling out of the sky every single working day of the year—and that number is rising.”

Without further ado, here are seven autonomous car stocks to consider for your portfolio.

