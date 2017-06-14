B-Dubs Express: Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD) Tests Small-Format Locations

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD ) will test small-format locations in the Midwest called B-Dubs Express.

One of the most popular wing chains in the nation announced that it will try out a new concept that offers a limited menu and real estate, while still focusing on some of the amenities that make Buffalo Wild Wings so popular.

The restaurant will kick off the idea later this summer in Edina, Minn., followed by a location in Hopkins, Minn. The B-Dubs Express stores will be about 2,500 square feet and it will carry between 35 and 50 guests.

The limited menu includes some Buffalo Wild Wings classics, including wings, a burger, Buffalo mac and cheese, a salad, and other items. The B-Dubs Express locations will come equipped with televisions, beer and wine.

However, the idea is to serve consumers who prefer takeout a delivery, a growing trend in the fast-casual industry. Buffalo Wild Wings is unsure why everyone seems to be dining at home recently as the company encourages customers to dine in.

The chain offers a variety of wing sauces and seasonings, including Spicy Garlic, Asian Zing, Desert Heat Seasoning, Caribbean Jerk, Thai Curry, Hot BBQ, Hot, Mango Habanero, Wild and Blazin’, Salt and Vinegar, Sweet BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki, Bourbon Honey Mustard, Mild, Parmesan Garlic, Medium, Chipotle BBQ Seasoning, Honey BBQ and Buffalo Seasoning.

BWLD stock fell 0.3% Wednesday.