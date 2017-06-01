Trade of the Day: Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stock Is One for the Bears

Before penning my inaugural trading idea for the Trade of the Day, allow me to once more thank the venerable Sam Collins for his years of service to the private investor. Sam, your steadfast guidance through the ups and downs of the stock market has been a cornerstone for many investors and your style has been a great source of inspiration for me. Today I feel both honored and privileged to step into your big shoes. As I take the baton from you, I wish you a wonderful retirement.

The financial sector of the S&P 500, and more specifically the banking stocks such as Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ), are an incredibly important tell for the broader market at any given point in time. Like it or not, banks are central for the proper functioning of our economy and their stocks’ behavior often reflects economic reality and/or the movement in interest rates. As such, when I see BAC stock flash a caution signal — like it is currently — I sit up and take notice.

I like to remind my clients and students on a daily basis that without perspective in the stock market, we are merely guessing. In that vein, before booking at the charts of Bank of America stock, let us gain some insight on the broader financial sector from the charts.

Financial stocks as represented by the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLF ) shot higher out of the gate following the election of now-President Donald Trump last November.

While the XLF did not peak until early March, the meat of the post-election rally had run its course by early to mid-December 2016.



An integral part of my daily analysis of financial markets includes looking at things both in absolute and relative terms. On the first chart, I have plotted the XLF ETF versus the S&P 500, and the chart clearly shows that in relative terms, the strength of the financial stocks topped out last December. Ever since, this group of stocks has underperformed the S&P 500 and as a result has now pulled back to a well-defined line of previous resistance.

The bulls will argue that this could act as an area of support and that the financials will soon once more show relative strength and begin to bounce. While I am open to all scenarios, not until price action confirms such a move and it is coupled with a move back higher in interest rates will I believe in it.

