Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stock Is Stalling. Profit From It Anyway!

Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) remains stuck in a six-month trading range that is frustrating bears and bulls alike. But as long as no side is able to win this tug of war, you and I can profit by selling premium in BAC stock.

Wall Street bought the financial stocks behind the idea of a Trump rally. President Donald Trump vowed to unshackle banks by eliminating much of the red tape. Also, the U.S. Federal Reserve is in a tightening cycle, and higher rates should translate into bigger profits for banks.

While Trump is delivering on his promises, there is some recent concern that Janet Yellen has changed her bias. She now sounds committed to raising rates even if the economic data doesn’t clearly show improvement. This new bias could drive Trump to replace her next January. If that happens, bank stocks could suffer.

Another threat to BAC stock comes from the U.S. bond market. See, interest rates and bonds are inversely related; so far, bonds are defying all logic and holding strong at six-month highs. And higher bond prices should weigh down on financials, including BofA.

Experts called the bond market in a bubble for years and have perpetually predicted its bursting. No such event has occurred yet. Bank of America has held up well despite this.

Fundamentally, BofA is about as strong a bank as you get. It trades at just 10 times forward earnings expectations and less than book. Analysts’ expectations aren’t too lofty, either, with their ratings spread evenly across the top three ratings tiers.



Click to Enlarge Technically speaking, BAC stock is stalled once more near $24 per share. It’s not all bad news, though, as shares have returned to a consolidation zone that has held since last December. Thus, any dips into the area are likely to be bought for as long as the macro thesis for banks remains in effect.

The dips also elevate the premiums that I could earn from selling puts and therein lies the opportunity.

When markets fear more downside, I like to sell risk into them for income. But the trick is to chose the right stock and the proven support levels, otherwise I would open myself to owning shares in a falling stock.

Here’s what to do next.

