Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stock Will Return to Bull Mode Soon

Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) has pretty much stalled out after a post-election rally. Even with some strength the past few sessions, BAC stock has risen just 7% YTD, underperforming the market as a whole.

That’s a somewhat surprising result; one would expect financials to lead a bull market, not lag it.

And while BofA has bested financial rivals like scandal-plagued Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC ) and investment banks like Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS ) — which is down YTD — its performance is a bit disappointing in the context of the overall market.

For now, that’s OK. It leaves Bank of America stock still at a discount to fair value, and leaves a buying opportunity for long-term investors. Concerns about lower trading profits in Q2 appear to be hitting financial stocks, and longer-term regulatory worries still weigh. But BofA is priced for basically zero growth, anyhow, and those fears look a bit overwrought. The bank is executing well, and its market position is sound.

As long as that holds, BAC stock will come around eventually.

Near-Term Risks to BofA

There are basically three core risks to Bank of America shares at the moment, at least in the media narrative.

The first is that trading profits are likely to be quiet in Q2 at least, for BofA and other financial peers. There is little volatility in the equity and, in particular, the debt markets. That squeezes margins and profits for big banks.

Indeed, bank CEOs — including Bank of America chief Brian Moynihan — have already warned of potentially weaker-than-expected Q2 results. But Moynihan still predicted that the bank would post a year-over-year increase for the first half, after a strong Q1.

More broadly, these worries are rather short-term. A weak quarter for trading profits doesn’t imply a long-term change in the earnings outlook. Nor is it a sign of some sort of deficiency or increased risk in the business. It’s simply a quiet quarter.

The second, similarly near-term risk, appears to be interest rate hikes. Coming out of the election, expectations generally were for three Fed rate hikes this year. Those predictions have come dropped to two, with a likely increase this month and another possibly not until 2018. That slower pace does hit BofA’s net interest income, potentially 2017 EPS, and thus could impact shares.

But again, that’s a short-term — and short-sighted — concern.

Assuming the rate hikes do come as planned, but later, the fair value of BAC stock barely changes (at least in theory). Certainly, the lack of a June hike could rattle BofA and other bank stocks. That aside, however, net interest income still should benefit from higher rates this year — and have an additional driver next year.

That seems like more than enough given that BAC stock still trades rather cheaply, at just 11x 2018 EPS estimates.

Bank of America Going Forward

The longer-term risk — and opportunity — is in regulatory movements.

