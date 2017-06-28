As consumer interest in locally produced ale gets frothier — though there have been indications of a slowdown in the last few quarters — craft brewers have benefited. As of last year, craft breweries’ market share by volume of the overall beer industry stood at 11%, doubling since 2012. Meanwhile, growth in mass-market beers produced by “Big Beer” has flattened.

Craft breweries are smaller and more nimble, creating a more “innovative” product, some would say. Larger companies have strong brands and dominant footholds overall, but they’ve been searching for new ways to ignite sales growth.

Cue the craft breweries. Many have already gotten bought out in recent years. Bigger players can leverage their existing production capabilities, distribution networks and marketing teams to improve deficiencies once they absorb a small craft brand.

As craft breweries make strides, taking shelf space from existing legacy brands, this is a big threat for the bigger players. Brand equity is an important component within goodwill on their balance sheets, so if they can’t compete effectively moving forward, impairments could be a reality … an ugly one.

The general strategy here is to bet on the craft breweries and sell “Big Beer.”

