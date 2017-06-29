The 7 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Q3 and Beyond

The theme for the first half of 2017 was something to the effect of “Buy Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and dump pretty much everything else.”

Source: Shutterstock

At least that’s what it seemed like. Recent pullback aside, 2017 has broadly been a great year for tech … but it has been a lousy year for “old economy” stocks like energy, retail and autos, and for dividend stocks in general.

But as they say, it ain’t over until the fat lady sings, and we still have another half of the year left to go. Today, we’re going to take a look at the best dividend stocks to buy for the third quarter and likely the rest of the year.

You’ll immediately notice that there are several names on the list that struggled in the first half of the year, and that’s by design. After a lengthy stretch of underperformance, I expect to see value stocks — and particularly dividend stocks — take leadership.

Last year, we saw a similar pattern. Energy stocks, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and dividend stocks in general started the year in the doghouse. But in the second half, they roared back to life.

I can’t promise the same will happen this year. But given some of the high dividend yields on offer, I’m comfortable showing a little patience here. We’re being paid handsomely in cold, hard cash to wait for the market to appreciate value.

So with no further ado, here are the seven best dividend stocks for the second half of 2017.

