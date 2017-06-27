The 10 Best Vanguard Funds for Retirement

If there were any real challenge in finding the best Vanguard funds for retirement, it would be sorting through Vanguard’s vast selection of low-cost mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, to arrive at a final set of funds.

Fortunately, we’ve done the homework and have narrowed the complete list of Vanguard funds to an outstanding group of ten funds that retirees should consider as holdings in their retirement portfolio.

Although Vanguard is best known, and rightfully so, for their index mutual funds, any list of best Vanguard funds for retirement would not be complete without including a few actively managed funds and a handful of ETFs.

So in our final group of 10 best Vanguard funds for retirement, the mix will include five Vanguard mutual funds, three of which are index funds and two of which are actively managed, and five Vanguard ETFs.

Without further ado, here are the ten best Vanguard funds for retirement, from which investors can build their own portfolio:

