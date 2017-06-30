Why BlackBerry Ltd (BBRY) Stock Isn’t In As Much Trouble as You Think

Of course, as most news outlets reported, BlackBerry Ltd’s (NASDAQ: BBRY ) first-quarter didn’t look great. The revenue of its software and professional sales business, which is key to its growth, fell 4.7% year-over-year and BBRY stock plunged 12%.

But the company announced some very good news about four of the major components of its growth engine: its Radar asset tracking system, its auto business, its cybersecurity solutions and its unified endpoint management business.

These developments, along with very optimistic statements by BlackBerry’s conservative CEO, John Chen, strongly suggests that last quarter’s results were indeed the proverbial “greatest darkness before the dawn” for BBRY stock.

Meanwhile, columnist Eric Jhonsa did a good job of explaining why the results actually weren’t as bad as the headline numbers would suggest, although I’ll amplify a couple of his points a bit.

BBRY Stock: Radar

Radar’s win at FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX ) should have been covered prominently in every news story about the company’s results, but none of the articles I saw mentioned it. The fact that the world’s ninth-largest transportation company chose to use Radar is tremendous validation of the product’s utility and outlook.

Although Chen said that FedEx is only using Radar for its “critical services” now, he indicated that the transportation giant could greatly expand its use of the system down the road.

And that wasn’t the only good news on the Radar front. Chen said that the service’s two existing customers have agreed to increase their usage of the product, while the company completed proof of concept demonstrations last quarter with five potential customers and is “moving into commercial discussions with all five.”

During the current quarter, four other proof of concept trials are scheduled to begin, and BlackBerry is in the process of pursuing four other such trials. Finally, the CEO stated that BBRY was launching a new, cheaper version of Radar, called Radar Light, that will take the system’s total available market to an impressive 28 million units, up from 8 million units currently.

Radar costs about $30 per month per vehicle, while Radar Light (which will also be available on containers that aren’t on vehicles) will cost about $10 per unit, Chen stated. If BlackBerry can obtain a 30% market share at an average selling price of $12 per month, Radar will generate an impressive $1.2 billion of revenue per year, the vast majority of which would probably flow right to the company’s bottom line, thereby generating over $2 per share of annual earnings for the company.

BlackBerry’s Auto Business

Among BlackBerry bears, much has been made of the company’s loss of infotainment system deals with several large automakers. But Chen said he’s “not concerned” about the loss of infotainment deals because they are embedded in his forecasts and, more importantly, because even if some automakers don’t use QNX as their vehicle’s infotainment operating system, Blackberry can sell these automakers different systems.

For example, Chen noted that Blackberry’s Hypervisor 2.0 system lowers the risk of security breaches by separating the infotainment portion of the chip that powers the vehicle from the digital instrument section of the chip. Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ), one of the leading chip makers in the world, is using Hypervisor, while another top chip maker, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ), is incorporating BlackBerry’s QNX operating system, Chen noted.

The CEO added that the company last quarter had some “significant design wins in the events driver assist and in the digital instrument cluster.” As Mobileye NV (NYSE: MBLY ) showed, autonomous driving is a fast-growing, lucrative business and as Citron has pointed out, Wall Street’s enthusiasm about the autonomous driving market is pretty high.

Finally, in the fall BlackBerry will unveil its “vehicle management portal, a comprehensive cybersecurity solution for automobiles.” Given BlackBerry’s significant bona fides in security and the tremendous need to prevent automobiles from being hacked (people could die if their vehicles are hacked), demand for its cybersecurity solution could be quite strong.

Cybersecurity/Government

BlackBerry’s cybersecurity pipeline is “building nicely,” Chen stated. Moreover, given the large amount of money that the government is looking to spend on the military and law enforcement, the overall environment for security is favorable, the CEO stated.

Furthermore, Chen noted that BBRY had received a new certification from the National Security Agency, or NSA, called NYAP. And the CEO pointed out that the company’s cybersecurity solution for governments can be deployed through the cloud.

Perhaps not coincidentally, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and close adviser, Jared Kushner, recently called on the federal government “to transfer federal government administrative activities to cloud-based operations,” Bloomberg reported. Chen noted that the company’s deal with Giuliani Partners closed last quarter. As I noted in a previous column, Rudy Giuliani, the CEO of Giuliani Partners, is a close adviser of President Trump and is leading the administration’s task force on cybersecurity.

UEM

BlackBerry had key wins with Magna International Inc. (USA) (NYSE: MGA ), one of the world’s largest auto parts makers, the central bank of France and Providence, Rhode Island, last quarter, Chen reported. A dozen European national banks now use BlackBerry systems, he said.

