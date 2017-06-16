Bob Seger (Finally) Releases Music on Spotify, Apple Music

Bob Seger is finally on two of the world’s favorite music streaming services.

The “Turn the Page” singer had been notably absent in the music streaming realm up until Friday morning, when both Spotify and Apple Music (NASDAQ: AAPL ) uploaded an extensive portion of Seger’s catalog to the app for subscribers to enjoy.

At least 13 of his albums were missing from the apps, including Beautiful Loser, Night Moves, Live Bullet, Stranger In Town, Nine Tonight, Against The Wind, The Distance, Greatest Hits, Like A Rock, Greatest Hits 2, The Fire Inside, Ultimate Hits and Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man.

If you searched for Seger on Spotify before today, you could only access two of his songs: “The Little Drummer Boy” and “Sock It To Me Santa,” both of which were Christmas specials that were not reflective of his songwriting talent.

What does come as a surprise is that Pandora Premium (NYSE: P ) and Tidal were both unable to win over Seger’s permission to launch his music onto their services, but perhaps they will able to do so in the near future.

In a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, Seger revealed that the reason why his music had not been added to streaming service related to an issues between his manager and Capitol Records, but it appears that these differences have finally been resolved.

AAPL stock fell 0.7% Friday, while P stock declined 3.1%.