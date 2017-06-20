Boeing Co (BA) Stock Offers Safe Boarding

There’s a lot to like about Boeing Co (NYSE: BA ). But after climbing to record highs, investing in BA stock with less risk and without timing the market is an option if investors look to use a bullishly targeted spread in lieu of going long Boeing shares. Let me explain.

As a Dow Jones Industrial average constituent, Boeing is obviously a blue chip of some worth with investors. In fact, on paper BA stock is worth more than $120 billion to its collective shareholders.

BA stock is also more than a bit valued by investors like myself sharing their insight with others. Close to home, that’s more than a bit apparent if one merely scrolls through the recent archives of InvestorPlace.

Sentiment regarding BA stock of late has been uniformly bullish. And that has been a boon for some readers, to be sure.

One article by Richard Saintvilus which gave a big thumbs up to Boeing just two weeks ago is already in-the-money by about 6%, hitting his price target with Monday’s test of $200 — and well ahead of schedule, I might add.

Somewhat surprising, among Wall Street’s analyst sell side community, favor is less uniform. BA stock has three sells, three outperforms and is split with 10 buys and 10 hold recommendations. Shares also have a “folks we’ve reached our cruising altitude” price target of $189.29 that’s a bit below with Monday’s closing price of $199.08.

The reason I think it’s surprising to see Wall Street’s less enthusiastic endorsement of BA stock is a combination of factors including a healthy dividend, low payout ratio, double-digit growth, recent upwardly revised guidance, strong and improving cash flows and a healthy backlog.

Rather than the Street’s view being a red flag though, my guess is analysts will need to play catch-up down the road. If correct, that could act as a beneficial tailwind of sorts for BA stock. However, that’s not to say I’m not worried about the possibility of mild turbulence for BA stock in the near-term forecast based on its weekly price chart.

BA Stock Weekly Chart

As the weekly chart of BA stock reflects, it has been all systems a-go for BA stock since last September when shares began lifting higher out of a substantial first-stage corrective base of nearly two years in length. Looking forward however, I’m personally less confident Boeing will continue to climb unimpeded.

