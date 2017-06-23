Brazil Beef Imports Banned in U.S. Over Food Safety

The United States is no longer allowing fresh Brazil beef to enter the country.

Source: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Hackfleisch-1.jpg

The decision came after an investigation found that there has been corruption between beef companies and health inspectors in Brazil. This has resulted in other investigations made by the United States into the beef that enters America.

The United States’ investigations found that 11% of fresh beef from the country has been rejected since March. In comparison, only 1% of fresh beef from other countries have been rejected. This prompted the decision to ban all fresh Brazil beef imports.

While the 11% may not seem like much, it makes up 1.9 million pounds of fresh Brazil beef that is sent to the United States. Brazil is the largest exporter of beef in the world. Despite this, several other countries have started to reduce how much beef they get from Brazil. America plans to continue its ban until changes in health inspection are made in the country, reports Reuters.

In an effort to keep fresh Brazil beef on the market, the country has already started making changes. This includes closing five facilities. Brazil has also been battling corruption in the beef market and raided several locations earlier this year.

The United States’ decision to stop imports of fresh Brazil beef may not hurt the country much. This is because America isn’t one of its largest customers due to producing and exporting its own beef. However, the ban may act as a sign for other countries that buy more beef from Brazil to follow suit.