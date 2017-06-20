Burger King Adds Lucky Charms Milkshake to Menu

Burger King is breaking new ground in the frozen dessert game with a Lucky Charms Milkshake.

That’s right–your favorite breakfast cereal will now be your favorite fast-food, soft-serve item. The Lucky Charms Milkshake was launched Monday in select markets, and it will be available for a limited-time only in these participating locations.

“The mashup of our velvety vanilla-flavored soft serve and one of America’s classic breakfast cereals is something we think our guests are going to love,” Burger King North America president Alex Macedo said in a statement.

The drink comes with sweet syrup, Lucky Charms oat cereal, the marshmallows that leprechauns love, along with a vanilla soft serve base. Naturally, it was inspired by the popular cereal.

Burger King also serves a Froot Loops shake–both of which retail for the same amount of $2.99. The chain has had a recent history of mixing up classic American foods with fast food items in order to create abominations (that are sometimes delicious) that have shaken up the industry.

In a bid to ramp up sales, Burger King has added Mac N’ Cheetos, which consist of the Mac N’ Cheese bites, which come with an added Cheetos-flavored shell. This snack item is then deep fried to create an item that is currently available in many locations for a limited time.