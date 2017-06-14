Buy BlackBerry Ltd (BBRY) Stock Without the Risk

BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY ) fell out of Wall Street’s grace as the iPhone and Android smartphones dominated the market share. BBRY phones had their hardcore fans. They had the reputation of being more secure and users favored having a physical keyboard to a touchscreen. But those weren’t enough.

As a result, BBRY stock fell to but a fraction of its all-time highs, even after its recent impressive rally. The March earnings report sparked a 60% rally. Now it’s battling inside a long-term pivot point.

I am a believer in balance. And the weekly chart clearly shows that below $7 per share BlackBerry stock was too low. Now markets are trying to decide if above $11 is too high.

After a 60% rally, it is natural that stocks rest for a period of consolidation before their next leg higher. But I am not one who likes to chase performance. I’d rather bet on past proven levels. If I find support, I sell risk against it to generate income.

Part of the exuberance that caused the recent rally includes the forecast of new income streams. This remains to be proved as fruitful as markets are anticipating.

So fundamentally, it has hope of a better future. But I don’t want to risk my money on BBRY stock without any room for error. Until now, experts considered the company as a repository of intellectual properties.

So by definition, this trade is speculative. Meaning, I make sure that it is of proper size, so if things go wrong it won’t break my heart or my piggy bank. Here is an example that was an easy win late in March.

Technically, BBRY stock is vulnerable. It is setting lower highs knocking on the $10.5 floor board. If the board breaks bears could overshoot lower and retest $10 per share. While this is not a forecast, it is a possibility that I need to take into consideration. Today’s trade will have more than a 15% buffer from current price.



Click to Enlarge My thesis is that in March BBRY emphatically rejected the lower prices. Whether it’s going to rally past $12 is unclear but I am willing to own it if price falls below $9 per share.

Most analysts have very reasonable expectations of BBRY stock. They predominantly rate it as a HOLD. So the chances of surprise downgrades is minimal.

Today’s trade is not saying that I am bullish and hoping for more upside in BBRY stock. I am merely betting that the downside is limited.

And I am willing to sell risk against others’ fears of a reversion to sub $9 level. To win I only need price to stay above my position.

Next Page