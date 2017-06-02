Should You Buy Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons

For investors in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD ), the situation keeps getting worse. Almost every week brings a new development that sends RAD stock to new 52-week lows.

The latest blow comes from the Federal Trade Commission, which keeps asking more questions about the company’s long-delayed merger with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA ).

And Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) didn’t aid matters. Rumors that Amazon will be entering the pharmacy business sent a shock through the sector. Throw in a celebrity investor selling RAD stock lately, and it has been a rough month. But with Rite Aid now around $3.50, is the price finally cheap enough to make it a buy?

RAD Stock Cons

Merger Doubts Intensify: Rite Aid and Walgreens have engaged in an elaborate more-than-year-long courtship now. Originally, WBA offered $9 per share for Rite Aid, back when business appeared to be healthy. After numerous hold-ups, Walgreens cut its offer to $6.50-$7 per share for RAD stock.

That, combined with an agreement for the merged entity to sell hundreds of stores to Fred’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED ), appeared likely to get the deal finally done. However, since the firms announced the revised merger agreement, RAD stock has started moving inexorably lower again. The latest concerns come as reports surfaced saying that the FTC is continuing to ask tough questions about the proposal.

Investors had assumed a Donald Trump presidency would make regulators go softer on mergers, but so far, this doesn’t appear to be playing out in reality. One would think that Amazon entering the sector would relieve anti-trust concerns, as well. But the Amazon argument wasn’t enough to sway the FTC to approve the proposed Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ: ODP ) and Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLS ) tie-up either.

Amazon Threat: Amazon has laid waste to entire segments of the retail industry. When they make a move, you had better pay attention. So while little is confirmed yet, reports that Amazon may enter the pharmacy business demand attention.

Articles surfaced last week suggesting that Amazon is quietly preparing to enter the space. According to CNBC, Amazon has discussed the move for years, and has now started hiring key staff that would be necessary to build out this business. More than 20% of the U.S. pharmacy business is already mail-order, suggesting it might not be as hard for Amazon to succeed as we might think. On the other hand, many pharmacies have already offered same-day home delivery for years. Regardless, while Walgreens or CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS ) can probably fend off Amazon, given Rite Aid’s weak balance sheet, even a modest Amazon effect could be devastating.

Einhorn Selling Some: The presence of David Einhorn as a major owner of RAD stock served as a cheerful note in a stressful situation. However, that relief may be disappearing.

Regulatory filings show that David Einhorn sold a chunk of RAD stock recently. And he had this to say in his latest commentary to shareholders: “We had expected that Walgreens and RAD would satisfy regulatory concerns [… instead …] even at this date, the regulatory concerns are not resolved. We are watching the situation carefully and we have trimmed the position, as our original thinking was incorrect.” Even after RAD stock plunged, some investors think it is a worse bet now than previously.

