Can Apple Inc. (AAPL) Really Hit the Trillion-Dollar Mark?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) stock has reaped more than 30% gains for the year-to-date. It’s a fantastic year for the Cupertino, California-based tech giant … but the year isn’t up yet, and AAPL stock is beginning to slow.

Specifically, for the past few weeks, Apple has run up against resistance in the mid-$150 range. After making headlines for reaching $800 billion in market capitalization — which eventually spurred analyst Amit Daryanani to project Apple as a $1 trillion company by 2019 — AAPL shares have simply hovered.

So, how’s that trillion-dollar hope looking now?

Cash Is King

Apple continues to transition from a hardware/software company to a practical consumer staple that commands premium pricing and fierce loyalty among a diverse user base. User base growth, though, is tenuous. While there have been modest market share gains domestically and in Europe, Apple is struggling in China against the likes of Xiaomi and other low-cost operators, so meaningful gains will have to be sought elsewhere.

Despite competition in the hardware space being as brutal as ever, AAPL still generates prodigious amounts of cash and valuation looks fair by most measures, especially when compared to FANG tech peers Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ).

With tax reform still very much on Washington’s priority list, no conversation about Apple can skirt its hefty cash balance, the vast majority of which sits offshore. The headlines focus on the $250 billion war chest, but the more accurate figure is net cash of $172.2 billion (backing out long-term debt). Using a diluted share count from the second quarter filing, we get to $33 per share before taxes. With regards to the repatriation tax rate, CEO Tim Cook has indicated that 6.5%-10% is a reasonable range to assume.

So if we’re evaluating AAPL stock, we have to ask how much value to attribute to the stockpile. Does it deserve some sort of multiple? I’m hesitant to assign a premium, as everything depends on the extent to which management actually deploys that cash, and whether it does so in a meaningful way that grows the business (a new product line,or M&A).

Apple still remains committed to returning capital to shareholders via its excellent cash flow, though, intending to spend a cumulative total of $300 billion by the end of March 2019.

“We generated strong operating cash flow of $12.5 billion and returned over $10 billion to our investors in the March quarter,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “Given the strength of our business and our confidence in our future, we are happy to announce another $50 billion increase to our capital return program today.”

Financial engineering to reduce share count isn’t exactly exciting, but it remains an effective technique in supporting share price.

What Should Apple Do With All That Money?

If one wanted to upwardly re-rate AAPL stock, management would need to make big, disruptive innovations. Incremental updates to the look and backend of iPhones and iPads just isn’t going to cut it.

Certainly, there is more R&D being plowed into the wearables category, booked under Other Products. Here, the possibilities seem endless … but that’s almost the problem. With mixed feelings on the iWatch, investors seem optimistic on prospects, but Apple hasn’t delivered anything groundbreaking. Despite talk of record sales over the holiday period, there are only estimates as to actual unit and volume sales figures. None of which, given the larger division’s figures, appears to be truly significant compared to Services and, of course, the iPhone.

It’s passably stylish, but until AAPL can realize the Watch’s true potential — as the a person’s health monitor — and prove its usefulness, it won’t be a game changer. The second-generation Apple Watch is something to keep an eye on. Some have indicated it’ll become just as important from a revenue standpoint as the iPad. I am less convinced.

But then, there’s the M&A standpoint.

