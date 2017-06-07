Is Time Warner Inc Stock (TWX) a Suitable Value Pick Right Now?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value? One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process.

Let’s put Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX ) stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:

Time Warner’s PE Ratio is Favorable

A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock’s current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.

On this front, Time Warner has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 16.45. This level compares pretty favorably with the market at large, as the PE ratio for the S&P 500 comes in at about 20.38.

If we focus on the long-term trend of the stock, the current level puts Time Warner’s current PE at about its median (which stands at 16.58) over the past five years.

Moreover, the current level is fairly below the highs for TWX stock, suggesting that the stock is undervalued compared to its historical levels.

Further, the stock’s PE also compares considerably favorably with the Zacks classified Consumer Discretionary sector’s trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 23.92. At the very least, this indicates that the stock is relatively undervalued right now, compared to its peers.

In fact, TWX stock has historically always been undervalued than its peers.

We should also point out that Time Warner has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year’s earnings) of 16.38 – which is faintly lower than the current figure. So it is fair to say that a slightly more value-oriented path may be ahead for Time Warner stock in the near term too.

Time Warner’s PS Ratio Suggests TWX Stock is Undervalued

Another key metric to note is the Price/Sales ratio. This approach compares a given stock’s price to its total sales, where a lower reading is generally considered better. Some people like this metric more than other value-focused ones because it looks at sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings.

Right now, Time Warner has a P/S ratio of about 2.63. This is slightly lower than the Zacks categorized Consumer Discretionary sector average, which comes in at 2.91 right now.

In fact, TWX stock has always been relatively undervalued compared to the industry, in this respect.

Notably, TWX is actually in the higher zone of its trading range in the time period per the P/S metric, which suggests that the company’s stock price has already appreciated to some degree, relative to its sales.

