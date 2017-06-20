Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) vs. Deere & Company (DE): Which Is the Better Strong-Buy Rated Stock?

Industrial production remained unchanged in May after registering its biggest gain in nearly three years in the prior month. Manufacturing output, which accounts for around 75% of total industrial production, decreased 0.4% after advancing in April. This was the second monthly fall in the last three months. Despite the decline in its biggest contributor, industrial output managed to remain flat last month following an increase in mining and utilities production.

In this context, it is wise to focus on two major industrial companies, Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT ) and Deere & Company (NYSE: DE ). While both the behemoths have a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), it will be interesting to see which stock is better positioned in terms of fundamentals.

Other industrial stocks from the Zacks Industrial Products sector which also carry a Zacks Rank #1 include Atlas Copco AB (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ATLKY ) and Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH ).

Deere Beats on the Bourses

Over the last year, the industrial sector as a whole and the two stocks under consideration, have considerably outpaced S&P 500’s performance of 17.2%. While the Zacks Industrial Products sector has advanced 20.7% over the last year, Caterpillar has soared 40.8%.

However, Deere has outperformed both Caterpillar and broader industry, surging 49.4% over the same period.

Compare Deere and Caterpillar Valuation Measures

The most appropriate ratio to evaluate these two industrials stocks is EV/EBITDA. This metric is usually used to compare two stocks within the same industry or sector. It is superior to other metrics such as P/E because it is not affected by the different capital structures of the two companies. Further, EV/EBITDA does not include the impact of non-cash expenses.

First, we have compared the broader industrial sector with the benchmark S&P 500 in terms of EV/EBITDA. For the last year, the S&P 500 has an EV/EBITDA value of 10.89, whereas the Zacks Industrial Products sector’s readings stand at 15. This clearly shows that the sector is relatively overvalued.

Coming to the individual EV/EBITDA ratios, both Caterpillar and Deere are underpriced, with readings of 12.93 and 13.89, respectively. Clearly, Caterpillar stands out in terms of valuation.

Caterpillar Outperforms On Inventory Turnover Ratio

Inventory turnover ratio evaluates the efficiency of an industrial company’s manufacturing process. A high inventory turnover ratio ensures that the company is able to manage its inventory effectively to generate revenues and avoid wastage.

This is one of the most important financial ratios, which is widely used by industrial companies to measure their ability to utilize their inventories. In the last year, the inventory turnover ratio for Caterpillar and Deere has been 3.08% and 4.75%, respectively, lower than the sector’s level of 5.4%.

However, Caterpillar has registered better inventory turnover than its competitor.

