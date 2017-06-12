Apple's (AAPL) plunge continues after Mizuho downgrade >>> READ MORE
Home > Market Insight, Financial Articles >

Huge Chef Boyardee Recall: What to Know If You Have a Milk Allergy

The recall is for spaghetti and meatball products

  |  By William White, InvestorPlace Writer
   

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) has announced a Chef Boyardee recall over a mix up on its labels.

Huge Chef Boyardee Recall: What to Know If You Have a Milk Allergy
Source: Shutterstock

According to the company, the Chef Boyardee recall includes 717,338 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products. The products contain milk, which is a known allergen. However, the labels make no mention of the ingredient.

Here are the products that are included in the Chef Boyardee recall.

  • Libby’s Spaghetti and Meatballs made With Pork, Chicken and Beef In Tomato Sauce– These 14.75-oz. cans have a package code of 2100701200 and Use By Date of 01/02/19.
  • Del Pino’s Spaghetti & Meatballs made With Pork, Chicken and Beef In Tomato Sauce — These 14.75-oz. cans have a package code of 2100701200 and Use By Date of 01/02/19.
  • Hy-Top Spaghetti and Meatballs made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce — These 14.75-oz. cans have a package code of 2100701200 and of Use By Date 01/02/19.
  • Food Hold Spaghetti & Meatballs made With Pork, Chicken and Beef In Tomato Sauce — These 14.75-oz. cans have a package code of 2100701200 and of Use By Date 01/02/19.
  • Essential Everday Spaghetti with Meatballs made With Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce — These 14.75-oz. cans have a package code of 2100701200 and of Use By Date 01/02/19.
  • Chef Boyardee Mini Pasta Shells & Meatballs, Pasta and Meatballs made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce — These 14.75-oz. cans have a package code of 2100700500 and Use By Date of 12/26/18.
  • Hannaford Spaghetti & Meatballs in Tomato Sauce made with Pork, Chicken and Beef — These 14.75-oz. cans have a package code of 2100701200 and Use By Date of 01/02/19.
  • Food Club Spaghetti & Meatballs made With Pork, Chicken & Beef — These 14.75-oz. cans have a package code of 2100701200 and Use By Date of 01/02/2019.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Chef Boyardee recall.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, http://investorplace.com/2017/06/chef-boyardee-recall-cag/.

©2017 InvestorPlace Media, LLC