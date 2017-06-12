Huge Chef Boyardee Recall: What to Know If You Have a Milk Allergy

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) has announced a Chef Boyardee recall over a mix up on its labels.
According to the company, the Chef Boyardee recall includes 717,338 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products. The products contain milk, which is a known allergen. However, the labels make no mention of the ingredient.
Here are the products that are included in the Chef Boyardee recall.
- Libby’s Spaghetti and Meatballs made With Pork, Chicken and Beef In Tomato Sauce– These 14.75-oz. cans have a package code of 2100701200 and Use By Date of 01/02/19.
- Del Pino’s Spaghetti & Meatballs made With Pork, Chicken and Beef In Tomato Sauce — These 14.75-oz. cans have a package code of 2100701200 and Use By Date of 01/02/19.
- Hy-Top Spaghetti and Meatballs made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce — These 14.75-oz. cans have a package code of 2100701200 and of Use By Date 01/02/19.
- Food Hold Spaghetti & Meatballs made With Pork, Chicken and Beef In Tomato Sauce — These 14.75-oz. cans have a package code of 2100701200 and of Use By Date 01/02/19.
- Essential Everday Spaghetti with Meatballs made With Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce — These 14.75-oz. cans have a package code of 2100701200 and of Use By Date 01/02/19.
- Chef Boyardee Mini Pasta Shells & Meatballs, Pasta and Meatballs made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce — These 14.75-oz. cans have a package code of 2100700500 and Use By Date of 12/26/18.
- Hannaford Spaghetti & Meatballs in Tomato Sauce made with Pork, Chicken and Beef — These 14.75-oz. cans have a package code of 2100701200 and Use By Date of 01/02/19.
- Food Club Spaghetti & Meatballs made With Pork, Chicken & Beef — These 14.75-oz. cans have a package code of 2100701200 and Use By Date of 01/02/2019.
You can follow this link to learn more about the Chef Boyardee recall.