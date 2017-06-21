Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Stock Needs a Deal, and Fast!

At this point, we all know Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK ). During the boom and halcyon days of the fracking revolution, CHK stock was one of the biggest natural gas firms out there. You name a shale formation, Chesapeake was there, fracking away. And during the boom, its production was rivaled by only a small handful of E&P firms.

But in order to command such a hefty size, CHK took on a lot of debt. And we all know how the market reacted — and is still reacting — to all of those IOUs on its balance sheet.

And while, Chesapeake has ground forward with its debt plans, those debts are still proving to be a pain for the firm and its investors. Namely, it’s getting left behind in the shale race.

With major rivals starting to score on the deal-making front, CHK stock risks beginning tossed into the dustbin of shale producers. The natural gas firm needs a deal, and it needs it fast.

A Major Deal That CHK Stock Missed Out On

When it comes to natural gas, the Marcellus shale is where it’s at. And those firms that moved first in the region have done amazingly well in terms of acreage positions and low costs. CHK was one of those firms. However, rivals including both EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT ) and Rice Energy Inc (NYSE: RICE ) have done a better job of capitalizing on the region.

Both firms have continued to rack up impressive acreage positions in the region, mega-midstream assets and have continued to have supportive share prices through the current energy malaise. So naturally, the two natural gas players have decided to hook-up in a $6.7 billion buyout.

By doing so, EQT will boost its core acreage in the Marcellus Shale to nearly 670,000, while its assets in the Utica shale region would jump six-fold to 616,000 acres. In the end, the combination would create one of the lowest-cost and largest natural gas producers in the country. A deal which EQT CEO Steve Schlotterbeck was quoted as saying would be “unmatched in the industry.”

That should send shivers down CHK shareholders spines.

For one thing, Chesapeake has long been considered for a buyout in the energy patch. Thanks to its enormous asset position and strong leadership position in natural gas, M&A rumors have targeted the firm what seems like a decade. That included plenty of majors like Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX ) and BP Plc (ADR) (NYSE: BP ) eyeing up the shale leader. CHK has been long considered a prize for the majors.

However, those buyouts haven’t come.

