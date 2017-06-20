Chick-fil-A Gluten Free Buns Are Here!

Chick-fil-A gluten-free buns are now a reality in all of the company’s locations around the U.S.

The fast-food chain tested the concept in a number of markets, proving to be a success that many supported due to their gluten allergy or dietary restriction. In a press release, Chick-fil-A said consumers requested that the restaurant add more “gluten-free/sensitive options.”

Those who suffer from celiac may rejoice in the move, but they will have to put together the sandwich themselves for some reason as Chick-fil-A workers won’t assemble these meals for them.

The move makes sense upon further examination as the restaurant is looking to avoid situations where gluten-free products are contaminated with items that contain gluten, as its kitchens are not gluten-free.

It may come to no surprise for those who live a gluten-free lifestyle that their dietary restriction comes at a price, and Chick-fil-A is following this trend due to the higher cost of gluten-free buns compared to regular buns. You will have to pay an extra $1.15 per bun, and each will include 150 calories.

While many claim that a gluten-free lifestyle has plenty of health benefits, but studies done to examine whether or not gluten has adverse health effects have shown that there are no lifestyle or health differences caused by eating or not eating gluten, barring situations where users have a food allergy.