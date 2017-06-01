McDonald’s Secret Menu: Where You Can Order a Chicken Big Mac

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) is taking Chicken Big Mac from its secret menu and adding it to its official one.

The fast food hack that is now available on McDonald’s official menu is the Chicken Big Mac. The company officially added the offering to its menus in Australia on May 31. It has also been serving the menu item in Egypt, Qatar, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates for some time now.

The addition of the Chicken Big Mac to MCD’s menu in Australia is only for a limited amount of time. Once July 19 rolls around, customers will have to go back to ordering the item from McDonald’s secret menu.

For those that don’t know, the Chicken Big Mac is a normal Big Mac sans the beef. In place of the hamburger, customers typically use two McChicken patties. The official version of the sandwich contains the same toppings, including the special sauce, that are on the normal Big Mac, reports Fox News.

McDonald’s customers that want a Chicken Big Mac, but don’t want to go through the hassle of ordering off the secret menu, shouldn’t lose hope. If reception of the new sandwich goes well in Australia, then it is possible that the fast food company could bring it stateside. However, there hasn’t been any official word on this, yet.

