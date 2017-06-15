Why The Coca-Cola Co Is a Top 25 Dividend Giant (KO)

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO ) has been named as a Top 25 ”Dividend Giant” by ETF Channel, with a staggering $9.43B worth of stock held by ETFs, and above-average ”DividendRank” statistics including a strong 3.27% yield, according to the most recent Dividend Channel ”DividendRank” report.

The report noted a strong quarterly dividend history at Coca-Cola, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.

The annualized dividend paid by Coca-Cola is $1.48 per share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 06/13/2017.

Below is a long-term dividend history chart for KO stock, which the report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company’s past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.

