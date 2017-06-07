10 Companies That Are in Amazon’s Crosshairs

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) stock continues to climb, even clearing $1,000 briefly this week before pulling back. While bears continue to call AMZN stock overvalued, there’s a key reason the stock still has more upside: the seemingly endless number of markets the company has to target.

Source: Shutterstock

Amazon no longer is just a retailer. Its Amazon Web Services cloud business on its own likely is worth at least $150 billion, according to various analyst estimates. And it continues to expand its capabilities far beyond its already-dominant online shopping platform.

To be sure, Amazon’s expansion efforts haven’t always worked. The Fire Phone never got any traction. The Dash Button hasn’t made a ripple since being released over two years ago.

Amazon acquired Quidsi for over half a billion dollars in 2011. It shut that company’s sites down in March, citing a failure to reach profitability. In the meantime, Quidsi founder Marc Lore created Jet.com, then sold that operation to Amazon rival Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) for $3.3 billion last year.

But Amazon has had plenty of successes as well, and its reach is such that it casts a shadow across literally dozens of stocks. Here are 10 of those stocks facing a very real — and very dangerous — threat from Amazon.

